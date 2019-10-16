Generation Mining Initiates PEA on Marathon Project

Generation Mining announced that it has engaged P&E Mining Consultants to begin a preliminary economic assessment of the Marathon Deposit.









Generation Mining (CSE:GENM) announced that it has engaged P&E Mining Consultants to undertake a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the Marathon Deposit on its 51 percent-owned Marathon palladium-copper project near Marathon in Northern Ontario.

The PEA is scheduled to begin immediately and expected to be completed by year-end.

As quoted from the press release:

“We are looking forward to an evaluation of this project at much higher palladium prices than in any previous studies,” says Generation Mining President and CEO Jamie Levy. “The two year trailing average price of palladium is now near $1200 per oz, and the spot price is near $1700 per oz. Past studies were done at palladium prices of less than $500 per oz.”

