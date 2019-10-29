First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) today reported comparative earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019.









First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) today reported comparative earnings of $32 million or $0.05 per share, net loss attributable to shareholders of the company of $73 million or $0.11 per share after now deducting depreciation and interest charges for Cobre Panama since commercial production and cash flows from operating activities of $151 million or $0.22 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“Achieving this important milestone within a mere seven months of first ore through the mills is truly gratifying,” noted Tristan Pascall, general manager, Cobre Panama. “From the very beginning in 2013, we sought to build a world-class, state-of-the-art operation that all our stakeholders would be proud of. Through the dedication, focus and hard work of our multi-disciplinary teams, amid at times tough circumstances for our industry, I believe we have delivered an operation that exceeds our initial vision.” “Cobre Panama is a long-life, high-quality operation that is very quickly becoming a cornerstone asset of First Quantum with the added benefit of further geographic diversity.”

