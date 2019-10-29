Copper

Investing News

First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

- October 29th, 2019

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) today reported comparative earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) today reported comparative earnings of $32 million or $0.05 per share, net loss attributable to shareholders of the company of $73 million or $0.11 per share after now deducting depreciation and interest charges for Cobre Panama since commercial production and cash flows from operating activities of $151 million or $0.22 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“Achieving this important milestone within a mere seven months of first ore through the mills is truly gratifying,” noted Tristan Pascall, general manager, Cobre Panama.

“From the very beginning in 2013, we sought to build a world-class, state-of-the-art operation that all our stakeholders would be proud of. Through the dedication, focus and hard work of our multi-disciplinary teams, amid at times tough circumstances for our industry, I believe we have delivered an operation that exceeds our initial vision.”

“Cobre Panama is a long-life, high-quality operation that is very quickly becoming a cornerstone asset of First Quantum with the added benefit of further geographic diversity.”

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Cascabel Test Work Yields High Grade Copper and Gold at Alpala
White Gold Corp. Receives $3.35 Million From Warrant Exercise
Golden Predator Updates Progress at its Brewery Creek Mine, Yukon
Avicanna Announces Lock-Up Agreements for Key Insiders

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *