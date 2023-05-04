ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com



First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023" or the "first quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $75 million ($0.11 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $76 million ($0.11 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

"The first quarter was difficult with production impacted at our three largest operations. At Cobre Panamá, production was interrupted by a temporary suspension of exports but returned to full production rates once the suspension was lifted. Our Zambian operations experienced a seasonal impact, however, the rainy season is nearing an end. We are focused on improving operational performance and expect production to recover over the course of the year and, as such, we remain committed to our guidance for 2023," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "The first quarter also had important milestones, including a refreshed contract with the Government of Panamá and a new partnership with Rio Tinto to progress the La Granja project in northern Peru. The Company also successfully executed on two of our brownfield projects. Commissioning of the CP100 Expansion was completed ahead of schedule and remains on track to achieve 100 million tonnes of throughput per annum by the end of this year and we introduced first ore through the Enterprise nickel plant. Both of these projects will increase our copper and nickel production, two metals that are critical to the global transition to cleaner energy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.

The Company will now issue 6,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tinka Resources: A Mining Company with Significant Zinc Resources in Peru, CEO Clips Video

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF the exploration company with a major zinc resource in Peru, is focused on improving and growing its resources. With partners like Nexa Resources and Buenaventura, Tinka's flagship Ayawilca project boasts a significant mineral resource of zinc, silver, tin, and lead, making it a promising investment opportunity for those interested in zinc stocks.

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF)

https://tinkaresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164799

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that CPKC and Teck Coal Limited have entered into a long-term rail agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck's four operations in southeastern B.C. The agreement builds on existing services in place and runs until the end of 2026.

In support of building green transportation corridors and as a shared commitment to sustainability, CPKC and Teck intend to collaboratively develop a unique pilot program that integrates the use of CPKC's hydrogen locomotives into Teck's steelmaking coal supply chain. It is anticipated that this effort will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with testing commencing in early 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Further Details Its Exploration Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Further Details Its Exploration Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further detail on the first phase of its planned exploration program at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. On April 10th, 2023, the Company first announced its 2023 exploration program consisting of a planned 10,500 m of Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

Planning of the Phase 1 drill holes in the Western Central and Eastern target areas is based on the review of all geophysical surveys and interpretations, as well as the interpreted structures (i.e., faults), which were interpreted mainly from the MVI MAG sections (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Emerita Intersects 30.5 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.6 % Lead; 1.5 % Zinc; 2.61 g/t Gold and 193.5 g/t Silver, Including 5.4 Meters Grading 0.5 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 0.4 % Zinc; 7.50 g/t Gold and 675.7 g/t Silver from 507.9 Meters; and 7.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 3.1 % Lead; 9.4 % Zinc; 1.8 g/t Gold and 141.8 g/t Silver from 518.6 Meters

Emerita Intersects 30.5 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.6 % Lead; 1.5 % Zinc; 2.61 g/t Gold and 193.5 g/t Silver, Including 5.4 Meters Grading 0.5 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 0.4 % Zinc; 7.50 g/t Gold and 675.7 g/t Silver from 507.9 Meters; and 7.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 3.1 % Lead; 9.4 % Zinc; 1.8 g/t Gold and 141.8 g/t Silver from 518.6 Meters

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project"). These results will be included in the upcoming maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). Assays from 10 additional drill holes from La Romanera deposit have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita stated, "These holes are being incorporated into the block model for the forthcoming MRE. Meetings are occurring this week with Wardell Armstrong International, who has been engaged to complete the MRE, to review and refine the block model as we approach completion. Assay data for the remaining few drill holes is being incorporated as they are received."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

