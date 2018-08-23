EnGold Intersects 63 Metre Mineralized Zone South of G1 Copper Zone at Lac La Hache

David H. Brett, President and CEO, EnGold Mines, reports that the second drill hole (GP18-42) of the company’s current campaign testing new geophysical targets within the “Gap Area” encountered a 63 m mineralized intersection.









As quoted in the press release:

“We are now confident that the IP is responding reliably to the carbonate-replacement/skarn style mineralization in three slightly different host-rock scenarios, at Spout South, G1 and GP18-42,” said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. “Planned new IP surveying will ensure that anomalies lying off the existing test line are defined, including the extents of the strong G1 chargeability anomaly, now intersected 216 m away from the G1 discovery.”

