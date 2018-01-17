Deep-South Confirms SEDAR Filing of its 43-101 Resource Estimation Report on Haib Copper in Namibia

Deep-South Resources Inc. (“Deep-South” or “the Company”) (TSXV:DSM) announced today that the independent NI 43-101 Resource estimation report on the Haib Copper project in Namibia has been filed on SEDAR. The report is accessible at www.sedar.com and on the Deep-South website at www.deepsouthresources.com.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Teck Resources Ltd, which holds about 35% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South is actively involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of major mineral properties. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyries in Africa. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized trends, close to infrastructure, in politically stable countries.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO

+1-819-340-0140 or at: [email protected] or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep-South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

