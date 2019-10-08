Copper

Coro Mining Provides Marimaca Phase II Update

Coro Mining provided an update of its Phase II drilling program at the Marimaca project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Coro Mining (TSX:COP) provided an update of its Phase II drilling program at the Marimaca project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile which was aimed at expanding the known resources. An updated resource estimate is scheduled to be released in October, and with Coro’s newly consolidated 100 percent ownership of the entire project, a preliminary economic assessment based on this new resource will begin immediately thereafter.

As quoted in the press release:

To date, 91,210 metres have been drilled across the different zones that comprise the Marimaca area in 385 holes (346 reverse circulation) and 39 diamond drill holes. Phase II drilling successfully extended the mineralized area to the north and it now measures approximately 700 meters by 1,400 meters and is 100 to 300 meters thick.  The deposit hosts at least five well-defined higher-grade zones, three of which start from surface.

