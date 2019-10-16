Copper

Cornerstone Resources Provides Bramaderos Drilling Update

- October 16th, 2019

Cornerstone Capital Resources gave an update on its Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador, which it is exploring together Sunstone Metals.

Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP, F:GWN,OTC:CTNXF) provided an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper project in southern Ecuador, which it is exploring together with ASX listed Sunstone Metals under a farm-in agreement.

As quoted from the press release:

Cornerstone Vice President, Exploration, Yvan Crepeau said:

“These latest results provide more evidence that we are closing in on a large porphyry system. This is just the third hole we have drilled at Limon, but the combination of this blanket mineralization, the large anomalies in multiple surface datasets and the discovery of mineralized porphyry clasts in breccias indicate a large porphyry system being present. It is still early days at Limon, but a very encouraging model is emerging.”

Click here to view the full press release.

