Copper North Mining Financial Filings Extension

Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV:COL) (“Copper North”) announces delayed filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A.









Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV:COL) (“Copper North”) announces:

Delayed Filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

The completion of the audit of Copper North’s December 31, 2019 audited financial statements has been delayed

due to financial statement preparation and audit processes having been slowed due to changes in working

conditions resulting from `stay-at-home’ Covid-19 mediation requirements. The audit of Copper North’s financial statements is underway but the April 29 filing deadline for the audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis will not be met. Copper North is therefore relying on Section 10 of the British Columbia Securities Commission’s Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements which grants an extension of up to 45 days to complete the required filings.

Copper North’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy consistent with the

principles set forth in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Copper North anticipates by filing the required documents by June 12, 2020.

Since the date of Copper North’s last interim financial filings (there have been no material business developments

that have not been disclosed on Copper North’s SEDAR filings profile.

About Copper North Mining

Copper North Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned

Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project located in the Carmacks copper district in the central Yukon Territory of Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Cumming, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Copper North Mining Corp.

Telephone: 1 (604) 398-3452

Toll Free: 1 (844) 401-2644

E-mail: info@coppernorthmining.com

Website: www.coppernorthmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Copper North Mining Corp. (TSXV:COL) for an Investor Presentation.

Source