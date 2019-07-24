Copper North Announces Board of Directors Appointments and Retirement

Copper North Mining Corp. (“Copper North” or the “Company”) (TSXV:COL) is pleased to announce the appointments of Sue Craig and Doug Ramsey to its Board of Directors, with the approval of shareholders at our Annual General Meeting, and retirement of Dr. Harlan Meade from the Board, all effective June 12, 2019.









Copper North Mining Corp. (“Copper North” or the “Company”) (TSXV:COL) is pleased to announce the appointments of Sue Craig and Doug Ramsey to its Board of Directors, with the approval of shareholders at our Annual General Meeting, and retirement of Dr. Harlan Meade from the Board, all effective June 12, 2019.

Ms. Craig is a professional geoscientist, who has worked in BC and Yukon for over 25 years, on projects from the exploration and development stage, to construction and production, and final mine closure. Ms. Craig’s experience includes work with publicly-listed mining companies, Territorial and Federal Governments, First Nations, and industry groups. Ms. Craig served for six years as President/CEO and Director of Northern Freegold and more recently was the Advisor for Sustainability in the Yukon for Newmont. She is also currently VP Community and Environment for Kutcho Copper and an advisor to the Social, Environmental and Regulatory Affairs Team of the Galore Creek Mining Corporation. Ms. Craig has also served as the Chair of AMEBC Mineral Exploration Roundup, as well as a Board Member of AMEBC and was recognized by AMEBC for her “exceptional meritorious service to the Mineral Exploration Community” with The Gold Pan Award. Ms. Craig is currently a Director of Yukon Energy Corporation and is Past-President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. She has received a number of awards recognizing her contributions toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development and was the recipient of the 2017 Canadian Women in Mining Trailblazer award.

Mr. Ramsey is the President and CEO of Copper North, with over 37 years of professional experience in the mining industry. Over this time, he has worked at all stages of the mining cycle, from grassroots exploration through project planning, environmental permitting, and construction, to mine operations and site closure on projects across Canada and internationally. He joined Copper North as Vice-President, Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, in February 2012 to work on the re-engineering and environmental permitting of the Carmacks Project and develop relationships with indigenous stakeholders. That role quickly grew to include coordination of exploration programs and the engineering studies to transform the Carmacks Project into a low-cost copper-gold producer. Mr. Ramsey was appointed President and CEO in January 2019. Prior to joining Copper North, Mr. Ramsey founded and managed the mining environmental services group at Wardrop Engineering, which later became part of Tetra Tech Canada.

Dr. Meade joined Copper North in March 2014, and for almost 5 years directed all his efforts to positioning Copper North for success. He retired as President and CEO of Copper North in December 2018, and as a Director on June 12, 2019.

Mr. Robert McKnight, Chairman, commented “I would like to once again thank Harlan for all his hard work over the past 5 years, and wish him the best in his retirement. I look forward to working with Sue and Doug as we continue the transformation of our Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon.”

About Copper North

Copper North is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada. Copper North trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol COL.

