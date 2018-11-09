Copper

Constantine Files NI43-101 Report for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Palmer Project

- November 9th, 2018

The company anticipates issuing a preliminary economic assessment on the Palmer project in early 2019.

Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) has announced that it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Resource Estimate for the Palmer Exploration Project, Porcupine Mining District, Southeast Alaska, USA.”

The company said the updated copper-zinc-silver-gold (barite) indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate for the Palmer Joint Venture project, Alaska was originally announced in the Company’s news release dated September 27th, 2018. The company anticipates issuing a preliminary economic assessment on the Palmer project in early 2019.

President and CEO of Constantine, Garfield MacVeigh said:

“Constantine continues to move forward in terms of determining the extent of mineralization at Palmer and taking the project through to the development stage. We are confident that we have the momentum to achieve these goals, which will continue to add value for our stakeholders.”

Click here to read the full Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) press release.

