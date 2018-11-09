Commander Resources: Resource Company with Joint Venture Opportunity

Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CMD) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.









Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CMD) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Commander Resources is a resource company that operates under the prospect generator model. As such, the company has developed a portfolio filled with joint venture opportunities, exploration projects, royalties and investments across Canada. This includes gold, copper, zinc, nickel and cobalt projects.

Commander Resources focuses on early-stage acquisitions and target identification. Any following exploration is conducted by option or joint venture partners, under which Commander keeps either a small project interest and royalty or significant equity positions, thus reducing risk exposure. As part of its model, the company has partnered with several mining companies such as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU,ASX:AGG), Teck Resources Ltd (TSX:TECK.A), Imperial Metals Corporation (TSX:III), Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV:BAY), Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV:MAE) and others

Commander Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Project generator with approximately $1.7 million in cash and over $1.3 million in marketable securities.

In business since 1989 (29 years)

$1,400,000 partner funded exploration in 2018

Equity Holdings in Maritime Resources and Aston Bay Holdings

8 royalties covering near term production to exploration stage properties

Proprietary exploration database from UMEX (Union Miniere)

$1,700,000 cash

Active joint venture on its South Voisey’s Bay Ni-Co project which sits approximately 85 kilometers south of the South Voisey’s Bay Mine, Management team with over 85 years of combined experience.

Click here to see the educational profile for Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CMD) and to request an investor presentation.