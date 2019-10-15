Colorado Provides Update on Castle East Drilling in Golden Triangle

Colorado Resources provided exploration updates for both its Castle and Sofia projects in northwestern British Columbia.









Colorado Resources (TSXV:CXO) provided exploration updates for both its Castle and Sofia projects in northwestern British Columbia, including drilling at the Castle East target.

As quoted from the press release:

The Castle East target has had no previous drilling and is defined by a 500 by 700 m induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, with coincident anomalous gold, copper, and molybdenum in soils. The 19,256-hectare Castle property is located in the Red Chris mining district within the Golden Triangle. The geological setting is consistent with other important porphyry Cu-Au deposits in the district, including the Saddle North deposit of GT Gold, located five kilometres to the east.

