Colorado Provides Update on Castle East Drilling in Golden Triangle

October 15th, 2019

Colorado Resources provided exploration updates for both its Castle and Sofia projects in northwestern British Columbia.

Colorado Resources (TSXV:CXO) provided exploration updates for both its Castle and Sofia projects in northwestern British Columbia, including drilling at the Castle East target.

As quoted from the press release:

The Castle East target has had no previous drilling and is defined by a 500 by 700 m induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, with coincident anomalous gold, copper, and molybdenum in soils. The 19,256-hectare Castle property is located in the Red Chris mining district within the Golden Triangle. The geological setting is consistent with other important porphyry Cu-Au deposits in the district, including the Saddle North deposit of GT Gold, located five kilometres to the east.

Gensource Potash Raises 7-million from Royalty Sale

