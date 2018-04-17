Cascabel Exploration Update

Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on the exploration program at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture exploration project in northern Ecuador, in which the company has a 15 percent interest financed through to completion of a feasibility study.

As quoted in the press release:

Cornerstone’s CEO, Brooke Macdonald, said: “Drilling results at Alpala continue to grow the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) released at the beginning of this year. The MRE update later on this year is expected to materially increase the high grade Cu-Au core and surrounding mineralized envelope. Drilling to the NW of Alpala, towards the Trivinio and Moran targets, although preliminary, demonstrate the continuation of mineralization at depth. The connection between these targets (Alpala-Trivinio-Moran) is indicated by geophysical surveys that show a large anomaly of magnetic rocks that is just starting to be drill tested. The first hole at Aguinaga is already delivering excellent results. We continue to believe that Cascabel may host a cluster of porphyry deposits”.

