Capstone: Drilling Amongst the Best Results Ever at Cozamin

Capstone Mining (TSX: CS) has announced additional high grade copper and silver results from 21 infill and 6 step out drill holes at its Cozamin copper mine in Mexico

According to the release, this brings the total drilled to date to 150 holes of a 200 hole program, aiming to double the current reserve base.

The company said drill results to date continue to demonstrate greater widths and grades than current mineral reserves, as well as the potential for an expanded high grade resource. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates will be updated in late 2020. Cozamin is expected to achieve a 50 percent increase to annual copper and silver production of 50 to 55 million pounds and 1.5 million ounces, respectively, by 2021.

As quoted in the press release, Brad Mercer, SVP Exploration and Operations said:

“The most recent drill results are exceeding our expectations for the Mala Noche Footwall Zone. We continue to see wide intercepts of high copper-silver grades, and now step outs to the northwest in undrilled territory are delivering some of the highest grades ever drilled at Cozamin. The two-year drilling initiative is more than two months ahead of schedule, allowing us to add more holes for a new mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate and technical report by the end of 2020.”

