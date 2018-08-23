Copper

Calibre Mining Announces Results from 2018 Diamond Drilling Program on the 100-percent Owned Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Nicaragua

August 23rd, 2018

Calibre Mining announces the results from the 2018 diamond drilling program on the 100-percent owned Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry project, Nicaragua. 

As quoted in the press release:

Greg Smith, president and CEO of Calibre stated: “We continue to test a series of high profile drill targets in the district surrounding our flagship 100% owned Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry deposit.  Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling of 10 holes targeted the San Isidro and San Francisco gold-copper zones that encompass a total of 12 km2 of gold/copper soil and rock anomalies. The wide-spread nature of the gold and copper mineralization on the Primavera project highlights the potential for additional discoveries.”

