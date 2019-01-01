Business Executives Talk About 2019 Plans

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AWE) CEO Bryce Bradley was featured in an interview with Fiji Sun Online. In the interview, Bradley discussed the company’s plans for 2019 and outlined some of the accomplishments that they achieved in 2018. Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with highly prospective volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) and precious metals projects in Fiji.









Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AWE) CEO Bryce Bradley was featured in an interview with Fiji Sun Online. In the interview, Bradley discussed the company’s plans for 2019 and outlined some of the accomplishments that they achieved in 2018. Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with highly prospective volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) and precious metals projects in Fiji.

In 2018, Thunderstruck had its first fully-permitted and fully-funded exploration season, which allowed the company to complete preliminary reconnaissance work on the ground, build relationships with the Fijian government and local communities and to build their team.

“We end the year having ac­complished all of this. We now have landowner agree­ments in place on our en­tire land package of 178 square kilometers, have improved road access to many of the properties, and continue to assemble and grow our loyal and competent team of locally sourced explora­tion crew,” said Bradley.

As to the upcoming exploration season, Bradley intends to seek out joint venture partners for their projects and to educate investors about the vast mineral potential to be found in Fiji. Additionally, Thunderstruck’s focus will be on furthering their relationship with the government and local communities. Ultimately, Thunderstruck’s goal is to efficiently and ethically develop their zinc, copper and gold assets into mineable resources and to add a project or two to their portfolio.

“The government is very supportive and mining-friendly,” stated Bradley. “It understands that Thun­derstruck is here for the long-term and has full in­tentions to be respectful of local laws, customs and tra­dition, with the hope that our joint efforts will bring prosperity to all involved.”

To read the full interview, click here.

Click here to connect with Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AWE)(OTC:THURF) for an Investor Presentation.