Bramaderos Provides Drilling Update on Gold and Copper Project

Cornerstone Capital Resources provided an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper project in southern Ecuador.









Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP,OTC:CTNXF) provided an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper project in southern Ecuador, which it is exploring together with ASX listed Sunstone Metals under a farm-in agreement.

As quoted in the press release:

Cornerstone Vice President, Exploration, Yvan Crepeau said: “These latest results provide more evidence that we are closing in on a large porphyry system. This is just the third hole2 we have drilled at Limon, but the combination of this blanket mineralization, the large anomalies in multiple surface datasets and the discovery of mineralized porphyry clasts in breccias indicate a large porphyry system being present. It is still early days at Limon, but a very encouraging model is emerging.”

Click here to view the full press release.