Azucar Discovers Another New Porphyry Centre
Sasha Dhesi - October 18th, 2019
Azucar Minerals (TSXV:AMZ,OTCQX:AXDDF) announced a new discovery at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz state, Mexico.
As quoted from the press release:
J. Duane Poliquin, chairman of Azucar commented, “The high potential of the El Cobre project to host large porphyry centres is highlighted again by this new discovery. We look forward to reporting the results of our follow-up drilling as they become available.”
