Copper

Investing News

Azucar Discovers Another New Porphyry Centre

- October 18th, 2019

Azucar Minerals (TSXV:AMZ,OTCQX:AXDDF) announced a new discovery at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz state, Mexico.

Azucar Minerals (TSXV:AMZ,OTCQX:AXDDF) announced a new discovery at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz state, Mexico.

As quoted from the press release:

J. Duane Poliquin, chairman of Azucar commented, “The high potential of the El Cobre project to host large porphyry centres is highlighted again by this new discovery. We look forward to reporting the results of our follow-up drilling as they become available.”

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Oroco Announces Commencement of Work at Santo Tomas Project
Enthusiast Gaming Partners with Champion Clothing Line
Cannabis Stocks Rise on Edibles Legalization Day
Molson Coors Cannabis Drinks JV Confirms Product Lineup

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *