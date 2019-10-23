Azimut Reports Additional Results From the Pikwa Property

Copper

Azimut Exploration reported additional results from the Copperfield Trend on the Pikwa property in the James Bay region of Quebec.

To quote from the press release:

The western extension of Copperfield remains largely open. An additional 15-kilometre strike length is interpreted based on strong copper anomalies in lake-bottom sediments, two strong electromagnetic conductors, and a linear magnetic high. The westward weakening of the copper footprint is explained by the thicker till cover.

