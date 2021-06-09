Copper

Azarga Metals: Exploring and Developing High-Quality Copper-Silver Projects in Russia

- June 9th, 2021

Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR) is focused on its 100 percent owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The project sits in a geographically advantageous region that shares a border with China and Mongolia. Unkur boasts excellent terrain and infrastructure with rich resource networks, like water, high-voltage substations and accessible highway and railway transportation lines. The 5,390-hectare land position has a relatively flat geological profile, which aids in mining and open-pit conditions.

Azarga Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned flagship Unkur copper-silver project in the Chara-Aldan area in eastern Russia.
  • Unkur is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit with world-class discovery potential. Its current inferred resources hover 62 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 38.6g/t silver grades.
  • The flagship project leverages excellent infrastructure with power and water on-site and advantageous positioning less than 30 kilometers from the world’s third-largest undeveloped Copper project known as Udokan.
  • Unkur East is relatively undeveloped and has limited exploration history, which gives Azarga an exceptional first-mover advantage in this mineral-rich region.
  • The company has a solid and well-versed management team of top mining and finance professionals with proven track records of success.
Baker Steel Transaction Closed

