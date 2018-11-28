Auroch Stakes Highly Prospective IOGC Project at Lake Torrens

Australia

November 28th, 2018

Auroch’s Torrens East copper project comprises two exploration licence applications covering a combined area of 1,622km2 and according to the company is considered highly-prospective for IOCG mineralization.

Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) has announced that it has applied for a large exploration tenement package in the Lake Torrens region of South Australia.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Auroch has pegged 1,622km2 of ground considered highly-prospective for IOCG mineralization in the Lake Torrens region of South Australia
  • The large exploration licence applications are situated adjacent to the Torrens JV (70percent Aeris Resources; 30 percent Argonaut Resources) and cover the same large gravity anomaly
  • The ELAs are located approximately 50km from BHP’s recently-announced drilling in the Olympic Dam copper-gold province, host to the world-class Olympic Dam and Carrapateena (Oz Minerals Ltd) IOCG deposits. BHP’s significant drill results included: 425.7m at 3.04 percent copper and 0.59 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 180m at 6.07 percent copper and 0.92 g/t gold
  • A review of all historical geophysical and geological data is underway with an exploration programme planned for early 2019

