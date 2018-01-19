Altiplano Commences Shipment of Bulk Sample Material for Processing, Commissions Independent Resource Report

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:APN) (OTCQB:ALTPF) (FWB:9AJ1) (“APN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced shipment of material from its ongoing initial bulk sampling program at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile, to a government-owned regional toll mill for processing.

As quoted in the press release:

CEO John Williamson stated, “Our team is excited about the potential that we are rapidly uncovering at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine and about the prospects of applying our experience to accelerate the development there, as well as at the historic Maria Luisa Copper-Gold Mine. Upon completion of the current 2,000 tonne program, we intend to carry out a further 5,000 tonne bulk sample program in order to assess the processes and costs of extracting and delivering 5,000 tonnes per month. We look forward to advancing these projects and to delivering results for our shareholders in 2018 and beyond.”

