Water Ways Receives a CDN $1,500,000 Purchase Order for High Tech Water Treatment Solutions From One of South America’s Leading Flower Growers

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) (“WWT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order, from one of South America’s leading flower growers, to deliver more than 30 high tech water treatment solutions.









The purchase order is valued at approximately CDN $1,500,000, First systems are to be delivered in Q4 and the balance over a course of a few months. The water treatment systems are comprised of high tech filtration systems based on self-cleaning filters and physical separation technologies to eliminate the existence of unique worms (Plant Parasite Nematodes) in irrigation water that originates from rivers. The WWT water treatment systems replace the need for chlorine, which was previously used by the flower grower, to exterminate the worms, allowing the flower grower to use a clean and chemical free process reducing the cost and potential pollution to the soil. The system was tested by the client for over a year in field tests and once fully accepted WWT received the full order for over 30 systems.

Ohad Haber the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented: I am really pleased to receive this initial order, we have worked for over a year with one of South America’s largest flower growers to deliver a clean and cost effective solution to eliminate the need to use chlorine to exterminate certain worms which damage the growing of flowers. Following this great success I expect other orders for this unique and high tech water treatment system to follow.”

A photo accompanying this anouncement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4b29874-0d38-44de-9ec8-89e65fd4b01d

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways is the parent company of IAT which is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. IAT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, IAT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. IAT was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ohad Haber with a view of capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America. IAT’s past projects include vineyards, water reservoirs, fish farms, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

