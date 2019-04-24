Relevium Technologies: Global Brands for the Nutraceutical and Wellness Markets

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV,OTCQB:RLLVF;FWB:6BX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Relevium Technologies (TSXV:RLV,OTC:RLLVF;FWB:6BX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Relevium Technologies is developing a portfolio of brands, products and technologies in the health and wellness market. The company has assets in the United States and the United Kingdom with plans to expand into international markets including Canada and Latin America. The company is developing four brands which are offered through its two subsidiaries: BioGanix and Biocannabix. BioGanix is the parent company for a variety of weight-loss, health, beauty and fitness supplements. Together the brands under the BioGanix label generate over $1 million in revenue per quarter.

Biocannabix aims to serve the pediatric and adult markets with nutraceutical and pharmaceutical cannabis-based products available in the United States and Europe. Relevium has launched LeefyLyfe, a hemp-based product line, to consumers in the UK under its Biocannabix brand. Biocannabix has secured a 93,000-square-foot organic cultivation and processing facility in Montreal, Quebec. Once complete, the facility is expected to be home to Relevium’s research and development facilities.

Relevium Technologies’ company highlights include the following:

Global cannabis market to surpass $31 billion by 2021.

In 2017, the global wellness market reached $4.2 trillion.

Global nutraceutical market to reach US$578.23 billion by 2025.

Vast distribution network through industry giants like Walmart and Amazon.

Building out 93,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Montreal, Quebec.

BioGanix generates approximately $1 million in revenue per quarter.

47 SKUs developed for BioGanix to date.

Acquiring Cannakids’s IP, a leader in medical cannabis patient research and pediatric and adult consumer product development.

Pending Sleipnir acquisition will initially bring in US$500,000 to Relevium’s topline revenue.

Partnership in place with HempCo Canada.

International expansion plans for all brands.

