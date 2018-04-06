Aclaris Therapeutics Partners with Cipher Pharmaceuticals to seek regulatory approval and commercialize A-101 40% topical solution

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company committed to identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology and immunology, today announced that it has licensed the Canadian rights to commercialize A-101 40% topical solution for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses (A-101 40%) to Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH). A-101 40% was approved by the FDA in December 2017 and is marketed by Aclaris in the U.S. under the tradename Eskata™.

As quoted in the press release:

“We were very attracted to the profile of A-101 40%, which has the potential to address a growing and unmet need for a non-invasive prescription treatment option targeting the estimated 20% of Canadians who have raised SKs,” said Robert Tessarolo, President and CEO of Cipher. “This transaction – which represents our fourth in 2018 – brings a new and differentiated dermatology product into our Canadian portfolio and presents an attractive long-term growth opportunity. The addition of A-101 40% will further leverage our sales force and the strong relationships we have with Canadian dermatologists. Supported by a robust clinical data package, we are targeting a New Drug Submission to Health Canada later this year.”

Click here to read the full press release.