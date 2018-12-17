Biotech Trends 2018: Immuno-Oncology Disappoints

2018 marked another critical year of growth for the biotech market, influenced by multiple trends in the sector.









2018 marked another critical year of growth for the biotech market, influenced by multiple trends in the sector.

In 2017, it was predicted that the immuno-oncology (I/O) market’s ambitious clinical trials would finally come to fruition. However, many trials had lackluster results, which renewed a more optimistic view on the field.

I/O disappointments weren’t the only news for biotech trends; US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approvals and biosimilars were other key areas the market faced.

Biotech Stocks in 2018 Find out how the market will look this year Give me my free report!

Closing out the year, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to multiple industry experts and companies to share with investors the biggest biotech trends of 2018.

Biotech trends 2018: I/O trials disappoints

David Nierengarten, managing director at Wedbush Pac Grow Healthcare, told INN in a telephone interview a surprise for the biotech market was the “repeated lack of really head turning data, especially with the combo trials with chemotherapies.”

This was definitely one of the things that weighted down the sector in the second half of the year altogether, Nierengarten said. After a big biotech rally in the beginning of the year, it’s natural for there to be a pull back in the second half of the year, he added. Nierengarten doesn’t believe this is tied to anything more fundamental.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) received E2112, its NCI-sponsored, ECOG-ACRIN led pivotal trial of entinostat plus exemestane in HR+, HER2- breast cancer, failed to show a statistically significant PFS improvement.

The company’s share price dropped 25 percent based on this news. GlobalData said experts had been expressing caution over the study results “due to the evolved treatment landscape.”

In another I/O clinical trial, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) Phase 3 clinical trial for epacadostat, an IDO inhibitor, failed to prove efficacy. After that, other companies working on IDO inhibitors halted or scaled back their own trials.

However, oncology research and development is still dominating the biotech industry, William Looney, executive editor for In Vivo at Informa Pharma Intelligence, told INN. But, this raises questions about how long expectations of “rich compound valuations can continue as therapeutic class competition grows,” he said.

Bonnie Bain, global head and executive vice president of healthcare operations and strategy at GlobalData (LSE:DATA), and Kelly Lambrinos, senior editorial analyst, both from GlobalData, told INN 2018 multiple companies had positive oncology data this year.

A few companies mentioned by GlobalData include Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP), Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO), Aeglea Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME;TSX:ZYME), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).

Biotech Stocks in 2018 Find out how the market will look this year Give me my free report!

Biotech trends 2018: FDA approves even more drugs

Every year, the FDA seemingly approves drugs at a record rate and at a higher amount. Back in 2016, just 22 novel drugs had been approved that year; at of the end of 2017, 46 novel drugs had been approved. This accounts for new drugs and biological products, which are generally a new treatment option.

Thus far in 2018, 56 novel drugs have been approved, representing a 21 percent increase from 2017. This was a biotech trend many industry experts believed played a role for influencing the market this year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) represents a notable FDA approval. Its drug received approval for a rare tumor treatment with Azedra in late July. This was the first approved therapy for unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma who require systemic anticancer therapy.

Secondly, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) received FDA approval for its drug, Nuzyra, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The drug is set to launch in Q1 2019. Investors can look forward to the company’s Q2 financial report next year to give an idea of the drug’s revenue.

GlobalData told INN 2018 also had a substantial amount of orphan drug approvals and a rise in orphan drug designation requests. There are no signs of the rare disease field slowing down, they said.

GlobalData said investors were closely watching Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ACHN) update for its C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) studies. ACH-4471 is Achillion’s investigational drug in trials for both indications.

In mid-December, the company presented positive interim data for the drug in Phase 2 trials. The proof of concept was validated for PNH as a monotherapy and when combined with a C5 inhibitor. As for C3G, the mechanism was also validated and a end of Phase 2 meeting is targeted for Q4 2019.

Other results in the orphan drug space were involving Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD, Pompe disease, and cystic fibrosis.

In addition to these approvals, Looney added there’s been an uptick of successful launches for the “first round of complex gene-based therapies, with several hundred compounds in various clinical trial stages.” These drugs may “offer the hope of multiple cures against a broad range of chronic and rare diseases in the early years of the next decade,” he said.

Biotech Trends 2018: Biosimilars make headway

Biosimilars may not be a new trend—it was highlighted in the FDA’s 2017 New Drug Therapy Approvals—but 2018 brought even more opportunities and downfalls to the space. GlobalData said multiple federal policies were announced attempting to “lay the foundation for a cost-effective and sustainable biosimilars market.”

In November, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published its final changes to the Phase B reimbursements, which outlined a system where biosimilars will each get separate billing codes. GlobalData said this is unlikely to drive down drug prices in the near term, but it’s a positive move toward market competition.

CMS also gave new rules to the Medicare Advantage plans in August. The organization said it plans to offer the option of applying step therapy for physician-administered and other Part B drugs for a more cost-effective option.

August also had big news to the biosimilar development of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) landmark case. Johnson & Johnson released a motion to dismiss Pfizer’s allegation of an antitrust injury. The court handling the motion denied Johnson & Johnson’s motion, allowing competition to continue for the biosimilar drugs each company is marketing respectively.

“Tactics swaying the sale of the former’s Remicade through exclusive contracts and bundle rebates over Pfizer’s biosimilar Inflectra,” GlobalData said. The court decision denied this civil action.

Some biosimilar drugs approved this year from the FDA include Pfizer’s drug Retacrit, Coherus Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CHRS) drug Udenyca and Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Celltrion’s (KRX:068270) drug Herzuma.

Investor Takeaway

Closing out the year, investors may want to keep an eye on these evolving biotech trends moving into 2019. The developing clinical trials and FDA approvals are also an opportunity for investors to watch for trial results, and drug launches.

Investors interested in more biotech trends can take a look at INN’s top biotech news stories to see what grabbed our investor’s attention.

Don’t forget to follow @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.