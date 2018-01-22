Pharmaceutical Investing

Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

• January 22, 2018
Stemline Therapeutics (Nasdaq:STML), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, 3,700,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

As quoted in the press release:

Stemline intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and, if and when approved, potential commercial activities of SL‑401; (ii) clinical development of SL‑801 and SL‑701; (iii) research and development activities; (iv) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (v) other general corporate purposes.

Click here to read the full press release.

