BriaCell to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 in San Francisco

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. announces its attendance and presentation scheduled at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, to be held January 13–15.









BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces its attendance and presentation scheduled at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, to be held January 13–15, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. If you are an institutional or private investor, and would like to attend BriaCell’s presentation, please register to attend the conference here. Once registered, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with BriaCell.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Following the presentation, a copy will be posted on https://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

“We are very excited to be one of the leading biotech innovators presenting at Biotech Showcase™,” stated Dr. Bill Williams. “Our novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, has shown promising early results in combination with checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer. We look forward to continuing our efforts to bring hope to this most vulnerable patient population.”

About Biotech Showcase™

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 12th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase™ is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

For additional information on Biotech Showcase™ 2020, please visit: https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/biotech-showcase/.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as the Incyte drugs INCMGA00012 (an anti-PD-1 antibody similar to pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]) and epacadostat, an orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte’s development portfolio with BriaCell’s drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company’s public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV:BCT, OTC:BCTXF) for an Investor Presentation

Source