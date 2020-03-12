Cannabis

Investing News
.

Zenabis Lays Off 22 Percent of Workforce, Shares Drop

- March 12th, 2020
foliage of cannabis plants

After confirming a staff reduction, shares of struggling producer Zenabis Global took a hit in Thursday’s trading session.

Another Canadian cannabis company has fallen victim to the weak market, with Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA) announcing a significant cut to its workforce. 

On Wednesday (March 11), the Vancouver-based licensed producer (LP), which has operations across Canada, confirmed it has let go of 22 percent of its overall workforce.

Shares of the company quickly fell in Thursday’s (March 12) trading session following the news. Zenabis opened at C$0.06, but midway through the trading day the firm had seen a drop of 21.43 percent in value, resulting in a price per share of C$0.05.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2020!

  
Read our FREE 2020 cannabis outlook report!
 

In a statement, Zenabis CEO Kevin Coft said the firm is aiming to become cash flow positive in 2020 through this operational efficiency measure.

Given the current climate for cannabis sales in Canada, the company does not plan to expand or create more growing options for itself; it believes its current capacity is enough to meet demand.

Although Zenabis expressed excitement about the expected growth Canadian cannabis sales could see from an increase in the availability of edible and infused products, the company told investors it anticipates that sales from the unregulated cannabis market will continue to impact wholesale prices, as well as the legal cannabis market’s expansion.

Zenabis joins a growing list of marijuana operations in Canada that have had to face cuts amid the financial realities of the capital markets.

Most recently, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced plans to shut down operations at two facilities located in Aldergrove and Delta, BC. It also terminated approximately 500 positions.

In February, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) confirmed it would let go of about 10 percent of its workforce. Similar reductions have been seen at Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) and The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF).

Charles Taerk, CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, a sub-advisor to Ninepoint Partners’ cannabis-focused fund, told the Investing News Network (INN) that the cuts from Canopy in particular were no surprise and will actually be beneficial to the firm in the long term.

“I think that there are many companies that are finding it difficult to operate in this capital-constrained environment,” he told INN.

Zenabis became part of another larger trend in the Canadian cannabis market when its CEO suddenly departed. In December, the firm notified investors that Andrew Grieve was out as its executive leader.

“Most of these cuts for costs will actually turn out to be positive and help the lifespan of these companies,” Nawan Butt, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, previously told INN in a wide-ranging conversation about the cannabis market.

Zenabis was also in the news last year when it faced pressure in the markets as it attempted to defend a rights offering plan.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

MJBizConINT'L - Free Report Cover

Cannabis experts and market analysts offered valuable insight and 2020 forecasts for the quickly evolving cannabis sector

  
Read our new report on the MJBizConINT'L Conference
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

What Risk Does the Coronavirus Pose for Cannabis Companies?
Plateau Energy Metals CEO: Developing Low-cost Lithium and Uranium Projects in Peru
VIDEO — Andrew O’Donnell: The Upside is Incredible — Now is the Time for Mining Stocks
TGOD Drops Over 20 Percent After Latest Results

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply