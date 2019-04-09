Yield Growth Garners Positive Reviews in Top Magazines ELLE Canada and Zoomer for its Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) announces its subsidiary Urban Juve has received positive national media attention from two of Canada’s leading lifestyle magazines — Zoomer and Elle Canada — reaching approximately 3-million readers in print and online editorial.









Elle Canada’s May 2019 issue says: “While the topical benefits of cannabis sativa-plant-derived ingredients are much hyped (they are said to be anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-fungal…), scientific consensus is still out. Here’s what empirical evidence tells me…Urban Juve anti-aging serum is the best serum I’ve tried in years. One drop coats my entire face and gives me the softest, silkiest skin of my life. Is it due to the brand’s signature hemp root oil? Or perhaps another ingredient in the mix…hyaluronic acid or sea buckthorn oil? It doesn’t matter to me — it works.”

After sampling the unisex anti-aging serum, Zoomer reports in its April 2019 issue: “We love Urban Juve’s anti-aging serum, which smells divine and is made with hemp root extract.”

According to Magazines Canada, in 2016 Elle Canada was ranked in the top three women’s magazines in Canada with 1.6M monthly subscribers, and Zoomer is disclosed to have approximately 1.4M subscribers.

“Our work to support the debut of the first two Urban Juve products included product sampling for journalists and beauty product reviewers,” says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. “The objective feedback that has resulted in national magazine coverage reinforces the high standards of excellence we have attained with our hemp-root oil infused skin care products.”

Further near term promotional and marketing highlights planned include a more robust Urban Juve website launching at the end of April, e-commerce deployment in Asia, as well as a major presence in June at The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo in Toronto, a premier consumer cannabis trade show with more than 250 exhibitors.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. intends to disrupt the wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science, and harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. It is a vertically integrated asset company with the leadership, financial position and science-backed formulas to capitalize on the cannabis revolution. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has aligned with over 70 retail locations to sell its products. Key ingredients in these products include Cannabis Sativa hemp seed oil and hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve’s proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Urban Juve has also filed 11 provisional patents in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 70 wellness and cosmetic products and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, incubation services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab84e70-4804-4e98-a6f2-c6aa75b2ba85

