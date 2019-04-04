Yield Growth Furthers Position in $22-billion Hemp and CBD Industry with Appointment of Specialist New York Agency The Design Spot for Urban Juve and Mad Wallaby for Marketing

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) announces The Design Spot as its agency of record for strategic graphic design counsel from overall brand direction to packaging, merchandising and point-of-sale deliverables.









Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) announces The Design Spot as its agency of record for strategic graphic design counsel from overall brand direction to packaging, merchandising and point-of-sale deliverables.

Stand-out visual identity and branding are vital to differentiation in the growing hemp-CBD market which — according to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group — alone could hit $22 billion by 2022.

Founded in 1996 by veterans of the package design industry Glyn Eppy and Domenic Lopergolo, The Design Spot is a design and branding company located in the heart of New York City. Its team of award-winning designers was chosen for notable experience with an emphasis on skin care, hair care, doctor brands, cosmetics and fragrances. Its portfolio includes work for Brandt MD, L’Oreal USA, Origins, Revlon, Unilever – Dove and hundreds more.

“The Yield Growth team looks forward to the expert support from The Design Spot as our corporate and subsidiary brand identities are established and evolve,” says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO, “Their global experience in the niches we serve instills terrific confidence that we have chosen a graphic design and identity development firm to position us well in the market: identifiable, compelling and trusted.”

“We are excited to start work on the branding and packaging design direction for this new company and its subsidiaries,” says Eppy. “The dynamism, innovation and product quality they represent will guide our work.”

The Design Spot is designing skincare and wellness brand Urban Juve’s retail point of sale deliverables and designing the packaging for Urban Juve’s Phase 2 products, launching later this year. Urban Juve is a skincare brand inspired by Ayurveda that employs hemp root and other essential oils in its unisex products.

The Design Spot is also creating a brand identity and initial packaging design for Yield Growth’s upcoming CBD product line Mad Wallaby to be distributed through its distribution subsidiary Mad Wallaby, based in California.

The company establishes legal U.S. retail and e-commerce distribution for beauty, health and wellness brands with products containing hemp ingredients including cannabidiol from hemp (CBD) that have less than 0.3 percent concentrations of THC.

The fast-growing popularity of CBD-based products across health, wellness, beauty and food, drink and supplement markets synchronizes with the release of more than 23,000 studies that tout the benefits of legal, medical cannabis and its medical grade derivatives as well as a groundswell of positive anecdotal consumer and media experiences with early-to-market products, such as those created and available for sale by Urban Juve.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. intends to disrupt the wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science, and harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. It is a vertically integrated asset company with the leadership, financial position and science-backed formulas to capitalize on the cannabis revolution. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has aligned with over 70 retail locations to sell its products. Key ingredients in these products include Cannabis Sativa hemp seed oil and hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve’s proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Urban Juve has also filed 11 provisional patents in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 70 wellness and cosmetic products and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, incubation services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d542c842-b463-42d9-b025-88799bc3f0b3

Click here to connect with Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) for an Investor Presentation.