Yield Growth Corp.: Integrating Cannabis into the Wellness and Cosmetics Industries

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.









Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.

Yield Growth is a cannabis asset growth corporation with assets in media, technology and products. The company primarily acquires, develops, markets and sells wellness and cosmetic products through their wholly-owned subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions Inc. under the brand Urban Juve. Their products are sold directly to consumers through their e-commerce platform and will be available in retail stores across Canada. Yield Growth Corp. also licenses its products, intellectual property (IP) and technology to companies around the world.

To date, Yield Growth Corp. has developed 50 hemp- and cannabis-based products to sell under their Urban Juve brand, including anti-aging serums, bath salts, pain patches and antihistamines and more. Two of the 50 products that have been developed are available for purchase on the company’s e-commerce platform and the remainder of their products will be rolled out in four phases.

Yield Growth Corp.’s second subsidiary, Thrive Activations Inc., was created with the intent to provide technology solutions to businesses looking for a competitive advantage. To meet this goal, Thrive offers technology advisory and marketing services, among others, to businesses in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Yield Growth’s company highlights include the following:

Operating under a B2C and B2B business model.

Global cannabis market expected to surpass $31 billion by 2021.

Global wellness market reached $4.2 trillion in 2017.

Developed 50 unique hemp- and cannabis-based wellness and cosmetic products.

26 Health Canada product registrations have been completed to date.

11 US patent applications filed to date.

CROP is a strategic partner that provides the company with exposure in Italy and the US.

Led by an experienced management team that has worked with big-name retail brands from across the globe.

Click here to see the educational profile for Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) and to request an investor presentation.