YIELD GROWTH Announces OLCC Approval of 3 Additional Cannabis Products for Distribution in Oregon

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) yesterday gave final packaging approval for 3 additional Wright & Well cannabis products to be distributed in Oregon, in the United States. Manufacturing will now begin on all 9 Wright & Well cannabis products in Oregon.









The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS, OTCQB: BOSQF, FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) yesterday gave final packaging approval for 3 additional Wright & Well cannabis products to be distributed in Oregon, in the United States. Manufacturing will now begin on all 9 Wright & Well cannabis products in Oregon.

According to Statista, legal sales of Cannabis in Oregon are projected to be close to USD$1 billion in 2021.

The latest 3 approved Wright & Well products are:

Be Nimble Marijuana Capsules with Blue City Diesel Cannabis Flower and a blend of Ayurvedic herbs;

Be Able Marijuana Capsules with Purple Hindu Cush Cannabis Flower and Aloe Vera, Dill and other herbs; and

Be Friendly Marijuana Capsules with Cherry Chem Cannabis flower and a blend of Ayurvedic herbs intended to treat symptoms of PMS.

“Wright & Well’s goal is to demystify the world of cannabis to allow people to make it part of a healthy lifestyle,” says Penny a Green, Yield Growth CEO. “We want to compel users to experience the same sense of freedom from feeling great as they do from making the decision to purchase Wright & Well.”

The Wright & Well product launch in Oregon will be supported by in store merchandising and educational materials, as well as a full marketing campaign including digital media, print and billboards.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. harnesses the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products in the global wellness market, which is worth $4.2 trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the beauty subscription service, ipsy, and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield’s THC line of Wright & Well products are launching next month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has developed over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage formulas for commercialization. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urban Juve’s hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve’s proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) for an Investor Presentation.