YIELD GROWTH Announces New Line of Essential Oil Perfumes with Hemp Root Oil, Inspired by Ancient Royal Traditions

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce it is developing a new line of perfume roll ons inspired by the royal Attar tradition. The new blends are made with premium essential oils, and the line will launch with formulations in a diverse range of fragrance profiles. Each perfume roll on is blended with Urban Juve’s proprietary hemp root oil.

Wellness-minded consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality ingredients in their cosmetic products—and perfumes are no exception. Following ancient perfume traditions, the Urban Juve fragrance line uses natural, high-quality essential oils to create a range of exotic scents.

“Perfumes, also known as ‘attar’, have existed in the Indus Civilization since 3300 BCE, and have long been used by royalty,” explains Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product & Content at Urban Juve. “Our new perfumes use pure essential oils derived from botanical sources—the same kind that have been used in the Ayurvedic tradition for many centuries.”

Historically, nobility would gift attar perfumes in ornate crystal bottles to their guests—and Urban Juve is continuing the rich, royal history with its new fragrances. The exotic combinations of pure botanical oils have been crafted to awaken and energize all five senses, and the line includes six distinct fragrance profiles: spicy, sweet, fruity, fresh, floral and earthy. Each blend tells a different royal tale of India. These perfumes can be further infused with cannabinoids like CBD and THC for therapeutic benefits.

Every aspect of the perfumes—including ingredients, naming and packaging—will nod to this history of royal fragrances. The initial six blends will be available online through the Urban Juve website, and through select retail partners in early 2020.

Urban Juve is Yield Growth’s flagship hemp beauty brand, a unisex skin and personal care line with its proprietary hemp root oil as a key ingredient. Urban Juve currently has 11 products on the market, being distributed in Canada and the United States with retail distribution now in Canada and soon launching in the United States and China. Urban Juve has been well received by the press since its launch earlier this year, with positive write ups in Elle Canada Magazine, Zoomer and The Growth Op. The Urban Juve Anti-aging serum was included in this year’s pre-Oscar event bags.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

