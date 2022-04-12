Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has grown its distribution to 1,000 with its vapes and tinctures products in Canada . Ayurcann has been on fire with its ...

AYUR:CNX