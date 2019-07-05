YIELD GROWTH Announces Launch of Hemp Daily Ritual Kits, Combining the Power of Urban Juve’s Most-Loved Formulations

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that Urban Juve has launched three new Hemp Daily Ritual Kits that combine the brand’s most-loved products in one potent package.









The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that Urban Juve has launched three new Hemp Daily Ritual Kits that combine the brand’s most-loved products in one potent package. The three boxes are curated for different skin types, and each contains five formulations for the face and body. They are now available on urbanjuve.com

After positive customer feedback, Urban Juve launched the Hemp Daily Ritual Kits to offer a curated, convenient package for head-to-toe rejuvenation. Each box is tailored to a particular skin type, with a combination of Ayurveda-inspired formulations that work together to hydrate, restore and refresh. Potent on their own, when the formulations in each box are combined, they create an even more powerful skincare ritual.

“Our elegant gift boxes give the savvy, health-conscious consumers the opportunity to become acquainted with Ayurveda’s healing benefits, according to their own skin type,” says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Products at Urban Juve. “These meticulously crafted items will create a daily ritual, which will provide everything necessary for customers to refresh, renew and reclaim their skin health.”

Each kit contains five products: Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil, which are skin-type specific, and Anti-Aging Serum and Lip Balm, which are universal formulations created for all skin types. All boxes harness the power of Urban Juve’s proprietary hemp root oil and hemp seed oil, and each contains distinct key ingredients curated for different skin types. The Vitalize kit for dry skin harnesses the power of avocado oil and beeswax to nourish and hydrate dull skin. The Balance kit for normal skin uses tea tree water and turmeric essential oil to restore skin’s tone and texture. The Align kit for oily skin contains holy basil and bergamot essential oils, helichrysum flower water and sweet almond oil to refresh and regulate skin’s oil production.

“Urban Juve’s uniquely designed kits are the perfect gift for both men and women,” says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. “What we’re hearing from customers is that they love our products-and they want to share them with others. So, we’ve designed a modern, luxury kit filled with our high-quality, hemp-infused products to offer our customers the perfect way to give the gift of Urban Juve. Whether personal gifts or professional-volume gifting, our new offering is just what customers are looking for, and our strategic focus on the gift-giving customer helps to generate additional revenue for the brand.”

Customers can now shop all three kits on the Urban Juve website, and the company is in the process of registering all the products for sale in Europe. The kits are also expected to launch in retail locations in Canada, the US and Europe before the end of the year-perfectly timed for holiday gifting.

Jefferies estimates that the CBD beauty market will reach US$25 billion by 2028. Yield Growth intends to be a leader in this fast growing industry.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

