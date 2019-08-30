Weekend Unlimited Updates Investments

Weekend Unlimited Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT, FSE:0OS1, OTCQB:WKULF)) a lifestyle cannabis company, provides an update to shareholders on investments.









Weekend Unlimited Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT, FSE:0OS1, OTCQB:WKULF)) a lifestyle cannabis company, provides an update to shareholders on investments.

In assessing the holdings within the Company, leadership has established a primary focus on revenue producing markets and product development to gain traction and establish its branded product portfolio to maximize results for shareholders. Under new leadership, this process has resulted in the write downs of several investments that were unlikely to generate returns for shareholders in the near term.

The Company entered in settlement agreements with two of the vendors of its Jamaican property in respect to untrue representations and warranties by the cancellation of 7,750,112 shares. The Company continues to seek additional recovery of shares from other vendors.

Recovered and cancelled 16,000,000 shares in relation to the divestment of Verve Beverage Company previously announced on 9 July 2019.

After an assessment of the operations and assets of S&K Industries, LLC, it was determined that an impairment charge of $3,600,000 was appropriate.

Circumstances arose suggesting the promissory note received from High Desert Group Inc. would not be recoverable when due on December 13, 2019. As such the Company recorded an impairment charge of $750,000. The Company will continue to pursue the recovery of the note and will record a reversal of the impairment in the event funds are recovered.

“We are very encouraged with our momentum on the Washington State launch of our flagship WKND! branded products, along with more states in development,” said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. “It was necessary to fully assess the existing deals and become laser focused on the assets with the most upside for the Company and our shareholders, making these write downs necessary. It is important to note we have recovered millions of shares in the process.”

