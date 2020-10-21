US Election 2020 and Cannabis
The 2020 US presidential election looks set to stand the test of time as one of the most critical votes for the American people.
In addition to deciding the immediate future of the country, this election has many potential ramifications when it comes to the cannabis industry.
The fractured state of the US cannabis space has prevented a free-flowing market from flourishing, and has left policy and banking regulations on the back burner.
The decision between four more years of Donald Trump or a new president in Joe Biden may determine the federal standing of cannabis, and there are state-by-state decisions on the docket as well.
While Biden has expressed concerns about cannabis and what he considers a lack of research geared at disproving commonly believed views on its effects, his running mate Kamala Harris has spoken positively about the drug. It is expected that if the Democrats takes the White House they will have a more favorable view on cannabis, its medical benefits and the business surrounding it.
For his part, Trump has been a mixed bag when it comes to cannabis. Jeff Sessions, his first appointed attorney general, mounted what seemed to be a campaign against the burgeoning industry at the state level. Sessions was later removed from his post, leaving a nebulous federal view on the drug.
Even so, cannabis has thrived in the US due to the development of state markets that have legalized medical or recreational cannabis sales. They have allowed the licensing of growing facilities and the development of novel regulated products like vape pens and edibles.
Thanks to the opening of these state markets, various companies have reached investors with the promise of modern commerce options with steady sales and widespread dispensary networks.
These companies have adopted the multi-state operator (MSO) moniker given that they must build operations from the ground up in each state they enter, whether it is via an acquisition or organically.
2020 has been good for MSOs, which have grown from being an alternative marijuana investment to the dominant type of cannabis company in the market — at least according to one financial expert.
“The US is a much bigger market, a much better market, and now this year the US market is performing a lot better than most of the Canadian market,” said Dan Ahrens, managing director and chief operating officer at AdvisorShares, and the active manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).
Cannabis investors will have to keep a close eye on the results of the US presidential election as it may signify a new era for the industry. Click through to the links below to read more.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Sales Climb in August
Recreational cannabis sales in Canada are on the rise, according to new Statistics Canada figures.
Also this past trading week, a cannabis producer in Canada was forced to make various staff layoffs.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 5, 2020
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Appoints World Renowned Medical Physician and Nutritionist to Company Advisory Board
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has added Dr. David Brady as a member of its Advisory Board. Dr. Brady will act as a strategic advisor to the company in the area of developing and bringing to market superior science based functional nutraceutical product.
“The addition of Dr. Brady to our Advisory Board adds further credibility to the science behind our products such as VINIA® which is currently being sold in Israel and will be launched in the US in Q1 2021, as well as our unique pipeline of superfruits nutraceutical products,” stated BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel. “We look forward to embracing Dr. Brady’s wealth of clinical experience and knowledge of the industry and we are confident he will make a significant contribution to ensuring that we continue to deliver superior health and wellness solutions for our customers with our disruptive BioFarming technology. We will continue to assemble the best team of advisors to bring the benefits of our BioFarming technology to the world.” Dr. David Brady added: “I am honoured to join this exciting journey that BHSC has embarked on by applying its disruptive BioFarming technology to the nutraceuticals market and I look forward to working with the talented management team to bring superior science-based nutraceutical products to market”.
