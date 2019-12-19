Relevium’s CEO Provides an Open Shareholder Letter for 2020

Relevium Technologies Inc. is pleased to provide an open letter to its shareholders from the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Aurelio Useche.









Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTCQB:RLLVF and Frankfurt:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to provide an open letter to its shareholders from the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Aurelio Useche.

Dear valued shareholders,

As the year comes to a close and we take a look back at the Canadian capital markets in 2019 we see a new valuation model emerging and renewed investor diligence. We at RLV view this as opportunity, in particular in the wellness and medical cannabis business. In the US, investment funds are long and bullish, a sentiment that is expected to be supported by the eventual legalization of this emerging industry at the federal level.

In view of this new and emerging context, we at Relevium have shifted our focus towards the following key success drivers:

Adapt and Evolve: Capital has become more expensive and competition has increased. As such, we as a business must adapt and evolve. Remain long and focused: The macro theme for the business is compelling. There is proven demand, growth opportunity and profitable players in the US. Stick to fundamentals in supporting value: The market has corrected down to fundamentals. Traditional valuation metrics are back and private capital is looking at EBITDA ranges of 8-12X and revenues multiples of 2-4X. Simplify our capital structure: We need to improve and alleviate our capital structure. Improve external communication: The differentiation is in how we communicate a clear and focused strategy providing better insight to the investors and the market in general. Crystalize Value: Align strategy to monetize value and synergies with existing business units.

SUMMARY DISCUSSION ABOUT THIS PAST YEAR

This year was pivotal year for most companies and for Relevium it was also transformational. We embarked on an ambitious path of establishing strategic partnerships, growth initiatives and planned acquisitions.

This year was also key in testing the company’s core mission, which is to acquire health & wellness companies and brands to build a portfolio. Today we have three subsidiaries in three different segments on the wellness market and given our size one could argue that our strategy is too ambitious. The fact is, our strategy is ambitious and although each business unit has a completely different business model, all three are within the Health and Wellness envelope.

Could we have done better by remaining focused on one specific segment? There is always the possibility. However, we felt that given our size and the ever changing market dynamics, we had to create stretch. The performance of the market in 2019 has put challenges along the way, primarily in terms of sources of capital and allocation. Having three separate businesses may have also diluted our internal resources, a situation we are diligently working to resolve creatively. Regardless of all the challenges we faced, here are some key positive developments for the company this past year:

Expanding and Optimizing BGX E-Health LLC

This past year we expanded the product line under BGX for a total of 56 Bioganix products, including launching two truly amazing, evidence based products for the heart (CardiaPro) and for the eyes (VisionPro). We launched Aloe Vera products through our agreement with Curaloe, we soft-launched our new Push Pull anti-aging system and Leefy Lyfe launched two SKUs.

Bioganix will continue to increase/change its product offerings and expand into new markets. This is a very competitive business environment and we’ve seen firsthand the changes that one of our main marketplaces, Amazon, has made in order to ensure that increasing competition does not dilute quality. We are constantly adapting to these changes.

A key strategic decision for BGX has been to exercise tighter controls over our cost of goods sold, quality and efficiency of inventory planning. As such, the company has recently announced its plans to move manufacturing sourcing to Montreal, Quebec. We selected to partner with Bio V Pharma in order to support “local sourcing”, at better prices and higher quality. This agreement will also provide Relevium’s subsidiary with increased access to international markets, a decrease COGS and higher gross margins. The partnership has also allowed BGX to have access to 400 NPN numbers with Health Canada and this will enable us to launch new products in Canada. The manufacturing agreement with Bio-V Pharma has already provided added value as we secured a purchase order of CAD $1,000,000 from the Middle East. With the recent increase in purchase orders and the increase in profit margins, this will have a great impact on our next financial quarters.

What’s next for BGX?

We are currently in the final stages of negotiations for the acquisition of the Montreal based biopharma manufacturing company. The completion of the acquisition of the biopharma company will add approximately CAD $3,500,000 – $5,000,000 in additional annual revenue to Relevium. With the addition of this new asset, Relevium’s annualized revenues is set to increase to approximately $8,000,000 – $10,000,000. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020.

In order to execute its strategy, growth and profitability, BGX E-Health needs focus and its own dedicated team. As such, we believe it is important to roll out BGX as a stand alone entity. The company is currently working on the roll out of BGX with New Scope, and the company anticipates completing its RTO as early as February 2020. The Spinout/RTO of BGX E-Health allows Relevium to continue to report revenues of its subsidiary as the Company would retain a majority stake in the resulting company, while limiting the company’s exposure to additional debt and/or dilution in Relevium.

As the probability of the resulting issuer grows, Relevium will be able to create additional value through the deployment of the company’s profits. The company will then have the flexibility to use these proceeds to acquire other revenue generating companies, buy back its own stock or distribute benefits to its shareholders.

Highlights & Milestones:

Began sales of 2 LeefyLyfe hemp products in the United States on Amazon.com with the launch of 6 additional hemp products expected over the next 6 months.

Improved gross margins by relocating its manufacturing process to Montreal.

Increase in quarterly revenues with the new business into the Middle East.

Acquisition of the Montreal based manufacturing company is expected to close January 2020.

Sales of Bioganix products in Canada, forecasted to take place in the first quarter of 2020

The completion of a concurrent funding with New Scope, which is anticipated to close by February 2020

Relevium expects to complete the spinout/RTO of BGX E-Health and have an initial listing on the CSE by February 2020.

Early Sprouting For Cannabis Bio-Pharma Division

Biocannabix Health Corp.

Our wholly owned subsidiary Biocannabix Health Corp. was founded with a focus on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy. Over the course of the year the company has begun building assets under its newly formed subsidiary when it completed the acquisition of an exclusive IP licence from Cannakids for the Canadian market. The Company will need to source raw cannabis materials from a licenced producer in Canada and have it extracted which meets the standard of quality and formulations. The Company intends to distribute specifically formulated Cannakids products through its current acquisition target Weedsense once a license is obtained from Health Canada. We are aiming to begin sales of Cannakids products under Biocannabix Health Corp. in late 2020.

In addition to the continuous value being created under Biocannabix Health Corp., is our binding agreement to acquire Lifeline Pharma, a vertically integrated and dedicated to scientific research, grow, extraction, production, and exportation of medicinal grade cannabis derivatives located in Cali, Colombia. Our south American platform is ready to begin research and pre-clinical work for pediatric cannabinoid therapy.

Relevium fully intends to spin out its wholly owned subsidiary BCX, which is expected to dividend value opportunities is Biopharma and direct benefits to shareholders

Highlights:

Private funding for Biocannabix Health Corp is expected to complete in early 2020.

The company expects to consolidate the acquisition of Colombian based cannabis company, Lifeline Pharma S.A.S in early 2020.

Lifeline Pharma anticipates to complete Phase 1 construction of greenhouse facilities during the first quarter of 2020

The acquisition of the late stage applicant Weedsense is expected to close by mid 2020 upon receipt of a sales and processing licence from Health Canada.

Closing Statement

Since inception, Relevium has always been focused on acquisitions and investing in entrepreneurial brands and build a portfolio of profitable companies. As such, Relevium is positioning itself as an investing arm in health and wellness industry and unlocking value through additional acquisitions and various spin outs while retaining a significant portion of equity. With the increase in assets being built under each subsidiary, Relevium is working on driving more value and 2020 will prove to be the strongest year for the company and its shareholders.

I would like to thank our loyal shareholders and we look forward to ending the year of 2019 very strong and to start the year 2020 even stronger. Best wishes for the holiday season!

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

