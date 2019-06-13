Relevium Takes Major Step in Latam to Acquire Lifeline Pharma in Cali, Colombia

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTCQB:RLLVF; FWB:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that Biocannabix Health Corporation (“Biocannabix”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Relevium has executed on June 12, 2019 a binding agreement to acquire the shares of Lifeline Pharma SAS, a Cali based cultivation and extraction business in the burgeoning agro pharma market in Colombia.









Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTCQB:RLLVF; FWB:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that Biocannabix Health Corporation (“Biocannabix”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Relevium has executed on June 12, 2019 a binding agreement to acquire the shares of Lifeline Pharma SAS, a Cali based cultivation and extraction business in the burgeoning agro pharma market in Colombia.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PARTNERSHIP WITH LIFELINE

Best in class partnership for international vertical integration.

Combination of Biocannabix focus on Pediatric Endo-Medicine with a large-scale operation with 150 years of sustainable, environmentally responsible and organic agricultural history

Located in Rozo, Valle del Cauca, in the heart of the sugar cane enclave seven minutes away from the international airport and 10 minutes away from Cali’s downtown core and a population of over 3M people

Multi-stage project with (1) an initial 5 hectares that includes the local offices, a laboratory, a fully enclosed greenhouse for tissue culture and micropropagation and an initial cultivation of over 200,000 square feet in open air green houses, (2) an option to expand to an additional 20 hectares or 2.2 million square feet of open air greenhouse cultivation and (3) the possibility to expand to another additional 60 hectares or 6.5 million square feet of cultivation.

Full registration of 668 genetic strains with the ICA, the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario.

Three licenses in progress including (1) extraction and manufacturing, (2) cultivation with THC and (3) non-psychoactive cultivation, all with scientific research, domestic sales and export modalities.

Strategic low-cost infrastructure that allows for an estimated stage two flower capacity of 170,000 Kg per year with an initial estimated cost of production 0.53$ per gram.

Development of an industrial scale extraction plant in the Pacific Free Zone, a private industrial park located minutes away from the cultivation project. The free zone offers the benefits of the free regime and seeks to promote and develop the process of industrialization of goods, the productive chain and the provision of services, as well as strengthen the competitiveness of its users and customers by taking advantage of the generated opportunities from international trade and bilateral agreements signed by Colombia.

Genetics laboratory and agronomic research in the BioParque del Pacifico located in the campus of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) and the Colombian Corporation for agricultural research (Agrosavia).

STRATEGIC FIT FOR GLOBAL SUPPLY AND VERTICAL INTEGRATION

Relevium’s Bio-Pharma arm, Biocannabix, is focused in developing, marketing and selling endo-medicinal formulations on Nutraceuticals and Medical foods aimed primarily to pediatrics. An essential component of the strategy of delivering safe, 100% auditable medicine for pediatric patients is to ensure total control over the genetics, the cultivation and the processing of extracts. The partnership with Lifeline ensures a 100% organically grown product with access to over 600 registered genetic strains, the buildout of an EU GMP extraction facility in the Pacific Free Zone and the ability to trace and fully audit the process from seed to medicine through blockchain technology.

The strict regulation of the Colombian legal regime for cannabis only allow for the export of extracts and finished goods and we aim to service international demand for organically sourced medical cannabis extracts for LATAM, Europe and eventually the Asian continent.

LOCAL MARKET THAT IS READY TO ADOPT ENDO-MEDICINAL FORMULATIONS

Traditional remedies and natural medicine are an integral part of Colombian culture and with a fast-growing middle class and entrepreneurial nature, this market with a population of over 49 million is moving quickly to adopt cannabinoid therapy. Lifeline, through Biocannabix pediatric formulations, is poised to successfully obtain a significant market share of the local market.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Under the terms of the binding agreement, Biocannabix will acquire 100% of the shares on Lifeline Pharma SAS by investing an initial US$850,000 to be deployed during stage one of the projects. The initial investment is comprised of US$125,000 at signing, US$125,000 upon the grant of the initial licenses and a commitment to deploy funds totalling US$600,000 over the next seven months. As part of the transaction, Biocannabix Health Corporation will issue US$3,650,000 in shares representing approximately 41% of the shares outstanding of the wholly owned subsidiary.

In the event of a major transaction including a sale or a public offering, the shareholders of Lifeline Pharma will also receive an additional US$1.5 million to be settled in shares of Biocannabix or in cash.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “The acquisition and partnership with Lifeline Pharma SAS in Colombia represents the single most important development to date for Relevium, our team and our shareholders. This is the culmination of months of strategic re-alignment, negotiations and a lot of hard work by our team and the key stakeholders of Lifeline”. Mr. Useche added:” We are very pleased and proud to partner with the amazing team of Lifeline, including Oscar LIbreros CEO and Hossein Shadanlou COO and look forward to work together to execute on the common mission of providing safe, organically sourced and fully auditable endo-medicinal products for pediatric applications”

Oscar LIbreros, CEO of Lifeline Pharma SAS stated: “With over 150 years of tradition in organic farming and our objective to provide the best medical cannabis extracts and products, we are happy (THRILLED) to join forces and merge with Biocannabix Health Corporation in Canada. We look forward to delivering real value through the disciplined deployment of our operational strategy from Colombia to the world”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

About Lifeline Pharma

Lifeline Pharma SAS is a privately owned vertically integrated agro-pharma business dedicated to scientific research, grow, extraction, production and export of medicinal grade cannabis derivatives. Incorporated in Cali, Colombia, Lifeline leverages 150 years of organic agriculture located in Rozo, Valle del Cauca, in the heart of the sugar cane enclave, only 7 minutes away from the international airport and 10 minutes away from Cali, the third largest city in the country.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release: Tel: +1.888.528.8687

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Email: investors@releviumcorp.com

Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Click here to connect with Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTCQB:RLLVF; FWB:6BX) for an Investor Presentation.