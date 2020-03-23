Mota Ventures Launching Immune Support CBD Line; Pure Herbal Immunity Blend Acquiring 1,838 New Customers Within a Week

Mota is pleased to announce that since the launch of the Pure Herbal Immunity Blend, it has had an exceptional reception, acquiring 1,838 new customers.









Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA, FSE:1WZ:GR, OTC:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Mota”) is pleased to announce that since the launch of the Pure Herbal Immunity Blend under the First Class brand on March 14th, 2020, it has had an exceptional reception, acquiring 1,838 new customers.

The all-natural Immunity Blend is made from 100% pure essential oils, including cinnamon leaf, lemon, clove bud, lime, eucalyptus globulus, rosemary, peppermint, spearmint and oregano. Due to customer demand for pure and efficacious products to support the immune system, the Company will be launching an Immune CBD oil, along with an Elderberry Gummy product on Monday, March 23rd. The new Immune CBD product contains CBD, B3, B12, Vitamin C and Zinc. Based on the success of the launch, First Class will be increasing marketing efforts throughout the US.

The Company plans to offer similar immune products in Europe through its Sativida brand, which currently retails product in various jurisdictions in Europe, including Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The Company anticipates the completion of the Sativida transaction in the next seven days. Further to its January 10, 2020 news release, the Company will acquire the intellectual property and trade names of Sativida from VIDA BCN LABS SL (Spain) and Sativida OU (Estonia) (collectively, “Sativida”). The Company will license both back to Sativida in exchange for a royalty associated with the gross revenues generated by Sativida.

“As our customers around the globe face challenges in their daily lives, we are working diligently to provide products to help families with natural health needs. Our supply chain is operating uninterrupted and we are quickly working to expand our immune support product line. We stand ready to continue to adapt to market changes and innovate new products to take advantage of the numerous opportunities ahead”, states Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

Mota is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota.

Sativida is a producer and online retailer of CBD and branded CBD products in various jurisdictions in Europe, including Spain and the United Kingdom. Sativida currently develops and retails a vast range of organic CBD oils and cosmetics across Europe and is currently expanding its distribution network internationally. For more information on Sativida, readers are encouraged to review their website, www.sativida.es.

