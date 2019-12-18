Matica Welcomes Roop Mundi To The Board

Matica Enterprises Inc. is pleased to welcome Mr. Roop Mundi to the board of directors of the Company, subject to regulatory approval.









Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, Frankfurt:39N, OTCQB:MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Mr. Roop Mundi to the board of directors of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. As a former securities lawyer and retailer of CBD products in his own right, Mr. Mundi brings a unique skill set to the board of Matica.

Mr. Roop Mundi currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Infuzed Brands Inc. Infuzed is a beverage company that focuses on CBD infused beverages. Infuzed is available in over 150 retail locations across the United States. In addition, Mr. Mundi owns and operates Mundi Capital Ventures – a private equity firm focused on consumer products distribution and logistics. Included in Mundi Capital’s investment portfolio is Jilong Plastic Products (North America) Inc. which is the sales, marketing and logistics arm of Shanghai Jilong Plastic Products – the third largest PVC producer of consumer goods worldwide. Mundi Capital currently provides logistics services and solutions for Weveel Products LLC, LoopScooters, Volm Industries and GrillTime Inc. Since its inception in 2015, Mundi Capital has successfully exited in three portfolio companies with an average multiple of 4 times total investment amount.

Prior to Mundi Capital, Mr. Mundi served as Vice President, General Counsel of RCI Capital Group Inc., a private equity firm based in Vancouver focused on Asia based transactions in the technology and energy markets. In addition, Mr. Mundi was Vice President, General Counsel of Kingsdale Shareholder Services Inc., the largest proxy and corporate governance firm in Canada. Prior to Kingsdale, Mr. Mundi was an Associate at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP focusing on corporate finance and securities in the real estate, technology and mining sectors. Mr. Mundi currently sits on the Board of Directors for Loopshare Ltd. Loopshare is publicly listed and is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. Mr. Mundi holds a Bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University, a Master’s degree from the University of Toronto and a law degree from the University of British Columbia.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. has been granted a standard cultivation licence by Health Canada and is currently awaiting processing and sales licences. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Click here to connect with Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, FWB:39N, OTCQB:MMJFF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source