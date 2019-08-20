Marijuana investment conferences give investors a look at the emerging industry and the latest trends affecting the stock market.









Marijuana investment conferences have expanded across the industry as more information is spread around the financial sector.

From high-net-worth investors to beginners in the space, a variety of stakeholders have flocked to these events seeking investment advice, meetings with the decision makers of marijuana companies and a closer look at some cannabis products.

Thanks to the sweeping legalization of marijuana developments across the globe and the increasing business interest attached to this market, it only makes sense to see the proliferation of marijuana conferences.

Investors attending these events can expect a variety of conversations about the entire sector and face-to-face time with fellow investing partners of the industry.

The need for information in this ever evolving business sector has allowed for the expansion of events to educate marijuana investors. Advocates look to offer updates on laws and regulations while bringing the latest advancements from the entire industry.

Here the Investing News Network offers some of the prominent cannabis events offering investing advice, chats with analysts and speaking panels from leading marijuana executives.

Marijuana investment conferences: Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF) has earned a spot as one of the go-to main events for the cannabis conference space.

The company hosts yearly conferences in Vancouver and Toronto, inviting all members of the marijuana industry to present and promote their businesses.

For investors, the day before the full event begins there is the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC), which hosts plenty of speakers who discuss trends to watch in the investment space and where the entire sector is heading towards.

The full event offers a massive show floor with packed booths from all types of cannabis operations, such as brands, ancillary businesses, growers and analysts.

The show has gained so much prominence that even Health Canada, the country’s regulatory agency for the entire marijuana sector, has set up a booth to answer questions and provide guidance on issues related to the industry

In early 2019, the company had the intention to set up a show in Europe with the launch of the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference Europe set to be held in Berlin. However, the company elected to focus entirely on its North American shows.

The 2019 Vancouver conference attracted nearly 19,000 attendees. As for the Toronto edition of the event, the company reported record breaking attendance of over 20,000 visitors.

“This event is a keystone for the Canadian cannabis sector, providing a premium avenue for industry, brands and consumers to connect,” Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co, said in a statement.

In August, the company signed onto a partnership with Marijuana Business Daily to collaborate on events both firms offer in Canada and the US.

In a statement, Lift indicated: “Marijuana Business Daily’s expertise in the B2B [business-to-business] and US market combined with Lift & Co.’s reach in Canada and history in the Canadian consumer and B2B event space makes a powerful combination promising to bring the best in content and experience for MJBizConINT’L attendees.”

Marijuana investment conferences: MJBizCon

MJBizCon has grown into one of the largest events in the industry. This show is another of the staples of the marijuana conference market.

Marijuana Business Daily offers a variety of shows throughout the year, which gained notoriety with glossy speakers and packed agendas hosting several thought leaders.

The titular MJBizCon conference takes place near the end of the year in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event has now created “MJBizCon Week” to celebrate a week-long build up to the main conference.

Cassandra Farrington, CEO and co-founder of Marijuana Business Daily, said the company was ecstatic of the recognition from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, MJBizCon is now just as big as the Gaming Global Expo, an annual casino industry event held since 2001.

While the Las Vegas show was the start for MJBizCon, the event has now expanded with several different shows across the world.

In addition to the flagship conference, the entire catalogue of events from Marijuana Business Daily includes: MJBizConINT’L, an event held in Toronto to evaluate the Canadian big picture market, MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans, a show with the purpose of evaluating; MJBizDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium, an event held in Colombia to evaluate the nascent Latin American marijuana market; the Hemp Industry Daily Conference, a show dedicated to the burgeoning hemp market; and the MJBizDaily’s European Cannabis Symposium held in Denmark, which recognizes the emerging European medical cannabis space.

Marijuana investment conferences: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

An upcoming cannabis show for investors to consider is the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. This multiple event show offers four different conferences spread out throughout the year.

The calendar of events includes a conference in Chicago, Toronto, Miami and Detroit. This event offers panel discussions as part of a select gathering of marijuana executives.

Esteemed analysts attend this event, offering perspectives on the performance of the marijuana stock market and what catalysts could be on the way.

The regionality of the event offers investors a detailed look into some of the rising marijuana markets in the US and the changing marijuana laws, affecting the space.

Overall investors gain a sense of the state of the investment industry thanks to these events.

Marijuana investment conferences: Banking conferences

These conferences are held by financial institutions seeking to attend to investors looking for new ways to gain exposure in the sector.

Thanks to the increasing interest in marijuana stocks, these banks have been able to attract investors and be part of selective events to offer the latest information from companies directly from their executive teams.

At these events, investors can also gain face to face time with the industry leaders of the publicly traded companies in this space.

The majority of these events follow a structure of short timed pitch presentations from companies throughout a day or two. Investors interested in a company can sit in and listen to the presentation and follow-up directly with the presenter.

Some of the events investors see include the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium and the Growth Investor Day, the GMP Securities Cannabis Conference and the BMO Capital Markets Cannabis Conference.

Marijuana investment conferences: Investor takeaway

As the legal cannabis industry continues its expansion, alongside the keen interest from the financial world, investors will see these events expand in scope.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.