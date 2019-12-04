Heritage Announces Launch of EndoDNA Canada

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. announces that it has launched its EndoDNA Test Kit in Canada powered through its subsidiary Endocanna Health Inc.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN, OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or “Company”) announces that it has launched its EndoDNA Test Kit in Canada powered through its partly owned subsidiary Endocanna Health Inc. (“Endocanna”). The EndoDNA test analyzes over 500 genes and more than 550,000 Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in the human body, and provides a personalized EndoDecoded report, identifying how an individual’s specific genetic makeup interacts with cannabinoids and terpenes. This custom report will help customers select cannabis with the right cannabinoid profile and assist with choosing formulation, dosage, and best delivery method for their needs.

“With millions of cannabis consumers coming into the new legal market each year, EndoDNA aims to bring confidence through education, and to guide cannabis consumers to an optimal health and wellness experience.” says Len May, Endocanna Health co-founder and CEO. “Everyone has a unique response to THC, CBD and all other cannabinoids; no two people will have the same exact experience. This makes it particularly challenging for new consumers with finding the right product for their specific needs. EndoDNA provides consumers with an alternative to trial and error or crowd-source product selection by scientifically matching an individual’s unique genetic expression with optimal cannabinoid formulations.

Customers will have the option of purchasing an EndoDNA test kit through www.Endodna.ca and submitting a saliva swab for analysis. Alternatively, if a user has as report from other DNA testing services, they make be able to simply upload their raw data and have Endo-DNA provide information surrounding cannabinoids which should work best for them.

“We are excited to bring EndoDNA to Canada and to provide individuals with the tools, resources, and most up-to-date science and research available, to make confident, smart decisions when incorporating cannabis into their lives,” says Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “This is part of a greater strategy of utilizing science as we look to expand our medical offerings in the Canadian marketplace.”

The future of EndoDNA will include access to robust specialty reports including skin, nutrition, allergy, precision medicine, and fitness. These new and highly focused lifestyle reports provide smarter tools to customers who want to incorporate cannabis into more diverse facets of their lives like they never have been able to before.

About Endocanna Health(TM), Inc.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, EndoDecoded(TM) and product matching algorithm, EndoAligned(TM). EndoDNA(TM) provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna’s HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, MyDNALive, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their EndoDecoded report and EndoAligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype. In 2019, cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) acquired a 30 percent stake in Endocanna Health Inc.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, BriteLife Sciences and Endocanna Health Inc. that are focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent Company, is focused on providing resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

For more information contact:

Clint Sharples

Tel: 416-705-8529

csharples@heritagecann.com

or

Elizabeth Thomas

Tel: 905-321-8086

ethomas@heritagecann.com

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the ability to obtain export permits, prices for biomass, demand for medical and recreational cannabis, and acceptance of cannabis products in foreign jurisdictions– that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN; OTC:HERTF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source