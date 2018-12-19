Harvest One Year-in-Review & Corporate Update Call

Questions will be answered at the end of the call and should be emailed in advance to info@harvestone.com.

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT)

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company’s range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through three wholly-owned subsidiaries; United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global (consumer), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

