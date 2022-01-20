Life Science News Investing News
The Company is now producing Cannabis in industrial scale bioreactors and has entered the final stage of its Cannabis commercialization programBioHarvest Sciences Inc. has announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada, as part of the next phase in the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. To that end, the Company is exploring opportunities to acquire an existing licensed facility or a Licensed ...

The Company is now producing Cannabis in industrial scale bioreactors and has entered the final stage of its Cannabis commercialization program

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada, as part of the next phase in the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. To that end, the Company is exploring opportunities to acquire an existing licensed facility or a Licensed Producer (LP), which would enable the Company to use its BioFarming technology to produce and then sell unique cannabis products into the Canadian market.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has also moved its production of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass to industrial scale bioreactors, which is a critical final step in ensuring adequate production levels for commercialization. This full spectrum, pesticide free, non-genetically modified biomass is based on the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology that produces Cannabis without growing the plant itself.

Following the news release on December 8, 2021, where the Company announced that it was the first to produce a significant amount of full spectrum, non GMO Cannabis biomass without growing the Cannabis plant itself, the Company has moved swiftly towards the final stage of the development program by now growing the Trichome cells in industrial scale bioreactors. The Trichome cells contain Cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, as well as other compounds that grow naturally in the Cannabis plant. This stage successfully tested the resilience of BioHarvest's proprietary "amalgamated Trichome cells" against the shear forces generated by the large bioreactor's liquid media motion. These amalgamated Trichomes have a coral shaped structure and have a density of up to 200 times greater than the conventional agriculture case. To view the first video footage of our Cannabis biomass, visit www.bioharvest.com/investors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said, "Our BioFarming technology not only enables the production of full-spectrum Cannabis without growing the plant but also creates unique new patentable and consistent compositions that will have corresponding human utility value. I am excited about the opportunity to bring such unique Cannabis solutions to the Canadian market by building a local production facility in Canada. To that end, we have started the engagement for finding an adequate facility and/or acquiring an existing LP who has the appropriate licenses."

BioHarvest is asking those LP's who are interested in a collaborative agreement regarding this announcement to send requests to partnership@bioharvest.com.

All interested media and investors are invited to attend an 'Introduction to BioHarvest' webinar on January 26, at 11 am PST. The event will include a live Question and Answer session. Please register here: https://app.livestorm.co/st-financial/introduction-to-bioharvest?type=detailed

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets including bio-space and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that the ability to produce a commercial sized biomass will result in the Company entering into commercial production of Cannabis. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in acquiring a licensed facility in Canada. Health Canada approvals are required for transfers of production licenses which may take considerable time and cannot be assured. There is also no assurance that Health Canada will accept the Company's unique bioreactor production method. Production requirements in Canada are strict and require adherence to many requirements regarding safety, security and production methods and standards. Although the company is confident that its production methods will meet or exceed all standards there can be no assurance that Heath Canada will accept the Company data within a reasonable time or at all.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.

bioharvest-vinia-30-pack

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

  • 17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k
  • 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021
  • Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology, in both Israel and the United States. The USD 825k of sales orders in Q4 from its direct-to-consumer ecommerce business represents a 17% increase over Q3 and are triple the sales orders from the same quarter in 2020. VINIA® sales orders in 2021 amounted to USD 2.4M, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020.

In Israel, where VINIA® is becoming synonymous with cardiovascular health and wellness, BioHarvest reported record sales orders of USD 501k in Q4, representing growth of 11% over Q3 and 84% over Q4 2020 - and total sales orders in 2021 were USD 1.73M, representing a 325% year-on-year growth.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following year-end shareholder partner letter from CEO Ilan Sobel.

Dear friends,

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

  • Cannabis produced has a Trichomes density of up to 200 times greater than in a plant-grown product while solving major industry challenges of consistency, safety, and environmental sustainability
  • The Company is ready to engage with key players in the global Cannabis industry

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced that it has produced a meaningful amount (10 kilograms) of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass at a commercial scale without growing the plant itself. (For full illustration, watch the "Cannabis Without Plants - History in the Making" video at https:youtu.beNAurl6oa1xo)

New Research Analysis Shows VINIA Reduces Oxidation Of LDL-Cholesterol To Support Cardiovascular Improved Functioning

New Research Analysis Shows VINIA Reduces Oxidation Of LDL-Cholesterol To Support Cardiovascular Improved Functioning

New research analysis affirms the addition of the following structure function claims for VINIA® according to FDA Guidelines for Dietary Supplements:

  • VINIA® prevents Lipid Oxidation
  • VINIA® protects the body by preventing oxidative damage to the cells
  • VINIA® reduces oxidation of LDL cholesterol

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") reports that recent research analysis provides additional support for anti-oxidation structurefunction claims of VINIA®. This analysis, when added to the clinical study [1] conducted by the Company, provides a clear substantiation to BioHarvest's claims relating to anti-oxidation, lipid anti-oxidation, and scavenging free radicals.

BioHarvest Sciences Appoints Astronaut Chris Hadfield to the Board of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Appoints Astronaut Chris Hadfield to the Board of Advisors

Hadfield's expertise will lead BioHarvest's expanded focus to include space biology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) has appointed renowned astronaut Chris Hadfield to its board of advisors as part of a drive to leverage its biotech technology platform to provide essential nutrition and active ingredients for space exploration and potential new settlements in space.

LUMAKRAS® RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced andor recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy.

"Today's approval of LUMAKRAS as the first and only KRAS G12C inhibitor marks a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer in Japan ," said David M. Reese , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "In just over three years since the first patient was dosed in the pivotal CodeBreaK 100 trial, LUMAKRAS is now approved in nearly 40 countries, illustrating our commitment to accelerating transformative medicines for patients living with cancers that have yet to be fully addressed."

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" ) held virtually via teleconference on January 18, 2022 were passed. Voting for each of the director nominees was as follows:

Nominee
For Withheld
Actual Percentage Actual Percentage
Dr. William V. Williams 2,286,353 97.68% 54,346 2.32%
Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko 2,286,214 97.67% 54,485 2.33%
Mr. Marc Lustig 2,285,435 97.64% 55,263 2.36%
Dr. Rebecca Taub 2,327,126 99.42% 13,573 0.58%
Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 2,285,426 97.64% 55,273 2.36%
Mr. Martin Schmieg 2,326,345 99.39% 14,353 0.61%
Dr. Jane Gross 2,327,674 99.44% 13,024 0.56%

Shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) approving the Company's stock option plan; and (iv) approving an amendment to the authorized share structure and articles of the Company by creating a new class of subordinate voting shares, and to vary the special rights and restrictions attached to the Common Shares to reflect the creation of the new class of shares, as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2021 and posted to SEDAR on January 4, 2022. Please see the report of voting results filed under BriaCell's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of these other matters voted on by shareholders at the Meeting.

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Paul M. Ridker, MD, MPH, Bruce McManus, PhD, MD, and Joseph A. Hill, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are pleased to welcome distinguished thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to our Scientific Advisory Board," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Their expertise in cardiovascular research will provide invaluable guidance to our research and clinical programs focused on the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart disease."

Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 1, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of http://investors.gilead.com and will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is now available in the U.S. on RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between brands and retailers

Komo is a verified brand on RangeMe and currently has its full line of frozen meals uploaded on the platform, making its products visible to thousands of retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Through this platform, U.S. buyers are able to discover new products and brands. U.S. retail chains on the RangeMe platform include Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Lowe's Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, AHold USA, Food Lion, Publix, Meijer and Wakefern, as well as thousands of local and boutique retailers. Through RangeMe, Komo will be able to submit its products for retailer category reviews throughout the year.

Sirona Biochem Renews Agreement with CURE Intelligence for Marketing and Communications Support

Sirona Biochem Renews Agreement with CURE Intelligence for Marketing and Communications Support

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that it has renewed an agreement with Luxembourg-based analytics and marketing specialist CURE Intelligence for marketing intelligence services and communications support.

The agreement has been signed for an additional year of services.

