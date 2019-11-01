Cannabis

Harvest One’s Subsidiary Satipharm Talks About Gelpell® Technology

- November 1st, 2019
harvest one logo

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVT, OTCQX:HRVOF) subsidiary Satipharm AG spoke about the proprietary Gelpell® technology.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVT, OTCQX:HRVOF) subsidiary Satipharm AG spoke about the proprietary Gelpell® technology during the Dublin Marathon Expo in Dublin, Ireland. Satipharm AG is a health and well-being company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid-based products.

Gelpell® technology is designed to help address the bioavailability and consistency issues associated with the delivery of orally-ingested cannabis-based products. Satipharm has completed clinical trials on the Gelpell® capsules with PhytoTech Therapeutics Limited (PTL).  Satipharm representative Matthew Gavin talked about CBD capsules and Gelpell® technology, and said, “it makes it 360 percent more effective than oils, so our phase one and phase two clinical trials showed us data that we can place cannabinoids into micro-gelatin spheres.”

