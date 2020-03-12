Flower One Provides an Exclusive View of its Nevada Production & Extraction Facility

Flower One Holdings Inc. aunches New Corporate Video showcasing 55,000 square foot Production Lab









Flower One Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:FONE, OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today announced the launch of a new corporate video that provides an exclusive view of its production and extraction facility.

Within just over seven months in operation, Flower One now cultivates approximately 150 strains of cannabis while also maintaining a diverse catalogue of nearly every cannabis derivative product. The Company has the capacity to process between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds of biomass and between 100 and 150 liters of distillate per week. Flower One’s bulk distillate processing boasts exceptionally high success rates, with 90 percent of the lots achieving potencies of 90 percent or greater in Delta-9 THC levels. These premium downstream products enable the Company to capture higher margins, while, at the same time, provide brand and white label partners some of the most cutting-edge derivative products available on the market today.

“Flower One is defining the future of cannabis, offering consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry leading cannabis brands,” said Thomas Rosengren, Flower One’s Director of Extraction and Production. “By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse excellence with strong cannabis operators and what we believe is the largest production and extraction facility in all of Nevada, we are uniquely positioned to satisfy our customers’ developing needs.”

Value, premium and luxury concentrates are the foundation for the Company’s ability to produce derivative products across all pricing tiers. These derivatives can in turn be used by Flower One to develop hundreds of unique stock-keeping units (SKUs) for the Nevada market. At its production facility, for example, Flower One produces cannabinoid-rich oils, high-grade terpene sauces and full spectrum live resin amongst dozens of other cannabis and botanical derivatives. The Company is also developing a full line of medical-grade products.

“Since fully commissioning our production facility in September 2019, we’ve been able to pivot our focus toward optimization, finding ways to maximize quality and margins, while minimizing costs,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s Chief Strategy Officer. “With our production lab live, we leverage our exceptional catalogue of genetics to offer a variety of non-competing products in nearly every cannabis derivative and price range, a true differentiator for our company and a key driver behind our consistently growing portfolio of brand and white label partners.”

To learn more about Flower One and view the Company’s new corporate video, please visit www.flowerone.com.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with strong cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of well-known cannabis brands. Flower One’s flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation’s top-performing edible brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

