Chemesis International Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Chemesis announces that the Puerto Rico Department of Health has commenced an appeal of the favourable judgment from the Puerto Rico Superior Court.









Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTCQB:CADMF, FRA:CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces, further to its news release dated January 17, 2019, that the Puerto Rico Department of Health has commenced an appeal of the favourable judgment (the “Decision”) obtained by the Company from the Puerto Rico Superior Court, San Juan, in respect of the certain cannabis licenses (“Licenses”) held by its subsidiary, Natural Ventures PR, LLC (“Natural Ventures”) which had effectively been abeyed by the Puerto Rico Department of Health. The Decision, which is now under appeal, found that such abeyance of the Licenses was invalid and unconstitutional and nullified such action.

The Company notes that the Department of Health had applied for a order staying the effect of the Decision until the appeal has been heard and decided; however, the Court decided in favour of the Company and did not stay the effect of the Decision. As a result, the Company remains in active consultation with its legal team with a view to having the Decision implemented as soon as practicable.

The Company notes that, at the current time, the Licenses have not yet been reinstated to being operational, and that Natural Ventures is still not permitted to carry out any licensed activities under the Licenses, though it is permitted to carry out certain activities for the purposes of preserving and maintaining inventory. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company believes it is well-positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

