Cardiol Therapeutics Building a Platform to Deliver Pure Pharmaceutical CBD

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL,OTC:CRTPF) CEO David Elsley recently joined CannabisFN to discuss Cardiol’s progress on the way to developing a pharmaceutical-grade CBD compound. CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties are the key to Cardiol’s delivery method, which is designed to send the compound directly to the affected area. Pure CBD oil has become very difficult to source in Canada, causing companies like Cardiol to target the pure-CBD market by creating a compound capable of delivering quality and purity on a consistent pharmaceutical scale.

“History has shown us that the only way to make pure consistent medicines is to manufacture them pharmaceutically at the highest international standards set by the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the EMA in Europe, and other regulatory bodies that are responsible for ensuring the global safety of medicines,” said David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol.

Cardiol has partnered with a pair of pharmaceutical manufacturers in Noramco Inc. and Dalton Pharma Services to produce Cardiol’s proprietary pharmaceutical CBD compound at a massive scale. Noramco is one of the largest manufacturers of pharmaceutical ingredients on the planet, which will provide Cardiol with the resources necessary to serve the growing demand for CBD around the world.

